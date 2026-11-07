Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

A large Data Centre protest outside Leinster House today. Leah Farrell Leah Farrell

INTERNATIONAL

Armed police officers secure a cordoned off area after a shooter opened fire in a market square in Krakow. alamy alamy

#KRAKÓW: Six people are confirmed dead and 15 are injured following a shooting in Kraków’s market square today.

#MISSILES: Missile explosions struck Kyiv and left at least five people injured on Saturday as Ukraine prepared for new talks next week with Russia and the United States.

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#PARAGUAY: Pedro Alliana became president of Paraguay following the impeachment of his predecessor over a massive banking crisis that locked almost half the country out of their accounts.

PARTING SHOT

Instagram Instagram

Popular folk band Kingfishr is making four pop-up visits to four Irish cities today to celebrate the upcoming release of their album Weight Of The Feather.

The band is keeping the surprise under wraps, revealing details of the plan on Instagram only shortly before it happens.

Their first stop was Galway at 10.30am where they did a busking session on Shop Street corner in the city centre.

They are scheduled to head to Dublin city at 9.30pm.

Keep an eye on social media to see where they pop up!