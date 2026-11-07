Gardaí investigating after firearm discharged in Longford town

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for witnesses following the unlawful discharge of a firearm in Longford town on Thursday.

Shortly after 11.20pm, gardaí responded to reports of a shooting incident in the Grian Ard area of Longford.

A number of shots were fired at a house, resulting in damage to a window.

Advertisement

Several people were in the residence at the time, but no injuries were reported.

The scene has since been examined and investigations are ongoing.

Investigating gardaí are appealing for anyone who was near the Ardnacassa / Ballinalee Road area between 11pm on 5 November and midnight on 6 November 2026 to come forward. They are also seeking any video or dashcam footage from the area during that period.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Longford Garda Station on (043) 3350570, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.