Man charged with murder in relation to disappearance of Limerick mother-of-four

A MAN HAS been charged with murder following the disappearance and suspected murder of a Limerick mother-of-four.

Carrie Mullane, also known as Carrie Noonan, travelled to Enniskillen, Co Fermanagh on 10 October but has not been seen in a number of weeks.

Concern for her welfare was reported to the PSNI by An Garda Síochána on 29 October.

The PSNI has been searching for her since, but has not yet established her whereabouts or her welfare despite these intensive efforts.

The PSNI added that it believes it is “very likely” that she came to harm shortly after her arrival in Northern Ireland.

A 35-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of Carrie’s murder earlier this week and on Wednesday, the PSNI was granted a court extension of an additional 36 hours to question the man.

In a statement tonight, detectives investigating the disappearance and suspected murder of Carrie charged a man to court.

He is charged with murder and preventing the lawful burial of a corpse.

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He is due to appear via video link before Dungannon Magistrates’ Court tomorrow.

Meanwhile, the PSNI today said that establishing the movements of a campervan and boat may provide “crucial clues” in the investigation into the disappearance and suspected murder of Carrie.

The last confirmed sighting of Carrie was when she travelled by taxi from Enniskillen bus station on Wellington Road to Trasna Park at around 9pm on 10 October.

From this point on, her movements are unknown.

In a statement today, the PSNI said it believes that establishing the movements of a campervan and boat may provide “crucial clues as to her whereabouts and provide a clearer picture of what has happened to her”.

The campervan viewed from the front PSNI PSNI

The PSNI appealed to anyone who may have sighted either the boat or the campervan between the late hours of 10 October and 1 November, or who may have captured any relevant dashcam, doorbell or any other kind of footage.

The boat the PSNI is appealing for information over PSNI PSNI

Elsewhere, the PSNI today said it is “incredibly grateful for the outpouring of support shown by the community” but asked for the public to “refrain from speculation, particularly online”.