Taoiseach says he has no plans to announce departure after EU presidency

THE TAOISEACH HAS dismissed the prospect of stepping aside when the EU presidency draws to a close at the end of the year.

Questioned on RTÉ’s The Late Late Show about whether the end of this year, when the EU Presidency comes to a close, would be a natural time to set out his future plans, Micheál Martin said:

I’m going to fulfil my mandate as Taoiseach.

“As far as I’m concerned, we have a very clear agenda, particularly in housing, particularly in the economy. Disability is something very close to my heart that I want to do better on and do more on.

“So, as far as I’m concerned, we have a programme for government. We’re going to implement it.”

Asked if there might be a big announcement at the end of the year, Martin said: “No.”

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Martin is due to step down as Taoiseach and become Tánaiste towards the end of next year when Simon Harris will take over as Taoiseach.

There has been much speculation about whether Martin might choose to step aside when he is due to swap roles with Harris.

However, earlier this year, Martin said he would lead the Fianna Fáil party into the general election, despite speculation about whom the next party leader might be.

His comments tonight come as Fine Gael kicks off its party’s ard fheis in Cork this weekend.

Ahead of events tomorrow, Harris told reporters about plans to renew his party, stating:

“We’re looking forward to assuming the Taoiseach’s office in a year’s time, but much more importantly, we’re looking forward to driving on with delivery.”