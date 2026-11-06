Here's What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Science Week 2026 will take place across Ireland from 8-15 November, with hundreds of events taking place. This year’s theme is ‘Water: From Molecule to Ocean’. Science Week Science Week

INTERNATIONAL

Court artist sketch of Russell Brand being questioned by his barrister Ian Winter KC (left) at Southwark Crown Court, London. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#RUSSELL BRAND: Brand’s barrister reported himself to his professional regulator after allegedly confronting a journalist outside court shortly after Brand had been found guilty of rape.

#CLIMATE CHANGE: The world is on track for 2026 to be the second-hottest year on record as an exceptionally strong El Niño weather pattern turbocharges human-driven global warming.

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#THOMAS MARKLE: Meghan Markle’s father was arrested by federal agents in the US on charges related to child sexual abuse material.

PARTING SHOT

Be honest Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Preferred pizza topping have long been a source of debate, particularly when it comes to pineapple.

While working at the now-closed La Costa restaurant in Brisbane, Italian chef Davide Tamburella refused to put ham and pineapple on an order (commonly known as a Hawaiian pizza) – describing it as “an insult” to his culture.

A ruling by Australia’s Fair Work Commission stated that this was the third time in four years that Tamburella had refused to use fruit as a pizza topping.

This got us thinking: Does pineapple belong on pizza?

Take part in our poll here, or see how others have been voting.