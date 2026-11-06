Woman and man killed after two vans collide in Co Offaly

A WOMAN AND a man have died after their vans collided in Co Offaly this afternoon.

The fatal collision involving two vans happened around 12.30pm at Cappincur, Tullamore, Co Offaly.

The drivers of both vans, a woman in her 40s and a man in his 50s, were both pronounced dead a short time later.

The bodies of both drivers have been removed from the scene.

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The local coroner has been notified and post-mortem examinations will be arranged.

The road was subject to technical examination by garda forensic collision investigators and has since reopened.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision to come forward.

Any road users who were travelling on the Dangan Road, Cappincur, Tullamore, Co Offaly, between 12pm and 1pm, and who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) are asked to make this footage available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tullamore Garda Station on 057 932 7600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

A garda spokesperson meanwhile said that investigations are ongoing.