‘We will go after this’: Taoiseach vows to identify those behind bomb threats on media outlets

TAOISEACH MICHEÁL MARTIN has pledged to identify and hold accountable those responsible for bomb threats that have disrupted Irish broadcasters and European air travel.

Speaking to David McCullagh on RTÉ Radio shortly after RTÉ staff were evacuated this morning, Martin described the disruption as “worrying” and said public safety was the government’s first priority.

Buildings at RTÉ’s Montrose campus, the Irish Independent’s Dublin offices and Marconi House, which houses Newstalk and Today FM, were evacuated this morning after threats were received.

“We will go after this to identify who’s responsible and to hold them accountable,” Martin told McCullagh over the phone.

David McCullagh pictured speaking to Micheál Martin from RTÉ's mobile studio. RTÉ Radio RTÉ Radio

“And we have very skilled experts now working to identify those responsible for this.”

Martin said it was not yet known whether individuals or a coordinated operation were responsible.

Asked whether Russia was behind the threats, he declined to speculate, saying he would receive a more comprehensive security briefing later today.

“I think that is a matter for experts to assess,” Martin said.

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The incidents come ahead of next week’s European Political Community summit in Dublin, which will bring 55 heads of state to Ireland.

“The security stakes are much higher in this period of time than they have been for a long time in Europe,” Martin said.

He said security agencies had been preparing for such risks since before Ireland’s EU presidency and were working closely with their European counterparts.

Martin urged anyone receiving a threat to take it seriously and report it to gardaí, while appealing for calm.

Tánaiste Simon Harris also said the threats were being taken seriously, describing the situation as “evolving in real time”.

Speaking on Cork’s 96FM, Harris said authorities had not yet established who was responsible or whether the threats were coordinated.

“The priority is that people are safe. We need to work to identify the culprits as well. I want people to know we are alive to these risks.”

In a statement this morning, gardaí said they were aware of threats against media organisations “here and in Europe” and were liaising with Irish outlets.

RTÉ Radio 1 and Newstalk temporarily interrupted their normal programming. Both subsequently resumed broadcasting, with David McCullagh returning from RTÉ’s mobile roadcaster studio.

The threats follow bomb alerts affecting at least 27 European flights yesterday, including an Aer Lingus service from Dublin to Rome that was diverted to a French military air base. All affected flights landed safely and no bombs were found.

Speaking yesterday, Defence Minister Helen McEntee described this week’s wave of hoax bomb threats against European flights as “extremely concerning”.