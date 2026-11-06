any good recs?

What do you make of Nobody Wants This so far?

What do you think of the new series?
7.16am, 6 Nov 2026
2.4k

NOBODY WANTS THIS is back for a third season on Netflix, and things are more settled for lovebirds Joanne (Kristen Bell) and Noah (Adam Brody).

They’re moving into their first home together, and learning how to live as a couple. Meanwhile, Sasha (Timothy Simons) and Esther (Jackie Tohn) are back in the dating world and Morgan (Justine Lupe) takes her career to the next level.

But have you been watching Nobody Wants This, and if so, what do you think?


Poll Results:

I haven't watched it yet (285)
I think it's good (154)
I'm loving it (108)
I'm not enjoying it (96)

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