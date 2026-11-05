Man (50s) dies in workplace incident at GAA grounds

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LAST UPDATE | 44 mins ago
A MAN IN his 50s has died following a workplace-related incident at the Carlow GAA county grounds.
Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of an accident in the county grounds on Thursday morning at 10.30am.
“Upon arrival, medical treatment was being administered to a male aged in his 50s”, gardaí said in a statement.
The man was subsequently pronounced dead at the scene.
The State pathologist has been notified, and a post-mortem examination will be carried out.
The man’s body has been removed from the scene.
The Health and Safety Authority (HSA) has been notified and is currently at the scene along with An Garda Síochána.
A file will be prepared for the Coroner’s Court.
In a statement, Carlow GAA said: “Carlow GAA expresses its sympathies and offers its condolences to the family of the scheme worker who was fatally injured in a work-related incident this morning at Netwatch Cullen Park, Carlow.
“Carlow GAA is cooperating with the statutory bodies as appropriate and is working with the GAA’s own National Health and Safety Committee. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the deceased at this sad time.”
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