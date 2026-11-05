Garth Brooks played five nights in Croke Park in 2022. Alamy Stock Photo
Friends in five places

Garth Brooks announces 10 Irish concerts next summer, with no Dublin dates

Garth Brooks announces 10 Irish concerts next summer, with no Dublin dates The country singer will play Belfast, Galway, Kilkenny, Limerick and Cork, with tickets on sale next Thursday.
8.15am, 5 Nov 2026
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GARTH BROOKS HAS announced his return to Ireland for 10 concerts next summer, but Dublin is noticeably absent from the tour schedule.

The US country star will play two nights each in Belfast, Galway, Kilkenny, Limerick and Cork during May and June 2027.

Brooks last performed in Ireland in September 2022, when he played five sold-out concerts at Croke Park.

“This has been a dream of mine since the first time we played Ireland. Once you get a taste of how the Irish love music, you can’t play there enough!” Brooks said.

The tour opens at Belfast’s Boucher Road on 21 May before heading to four stadiums around the country, finishing in Cork on 19 June.

The full dates are:

  • Belfast, Boucher Road: Friday 21 and Saturday 22 May
  • Galway, Pearse Stadium: Saturday 29 and Sunday 30 May
  • Kilkenny, UPMC Nowlan Park: Friday 4 and Saturday 5 June
  • Limerick, TUS Gaelic Grounds: Friday 11 and Saturday 12 June
  • Cork, SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh: Friday 18 and Saturday 19 June

Tickets for all dates go on sale through Ticketmaster at 8am on Thursday 12 November.

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Music fans deride the shows as terrible taste and a scam
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Concerts will sell out despite widespread complaints about ticket prices
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