Garth Brooks announces 10 Irish concerts next summer, with no Dublin dates

GARTH BROOKS HAS announced his return to Ireland for 10 concerts next summer, but Dublin is noticeably absent from the tour schedule.

The US country star will play two nights each in Belfast, Galway, Kilkenny, Limerick and Cork during May and June 2027.

Brooks last performed in Ireland in September 2022, when he played five sold-out concerts at Croke Park.

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“This has been a dream of mine since the first time we played Ireland. Once you get a taste of how the Irish love music, you can’t play there enough!” Brooks said.

The tour opens at Belfast’s Boucher Road on 21 May before heading to four stadiums around the country, finishing in Cork on 19 June.

The full dates are:

Belfast, Boucher Road: Friday 21 and Saturday 22 May

Galway, Pearse Stadium: Saturday 29 and Sunday 30 May

Kilkenny, UPMC Nowlan Park: Friday 4 and Saturday 5 June

Limerick, TUS Gaelic Grounds: Friday 11 and Saturday 12 June

Cork, SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh: Friday 18 and Saturday 19 June

★ ★ 𝗝𝗨𝗦𝗧 𝗔𝗡𝗡𝗢𝗨𝗡𝗖𝗘𝗗 ★ ★ IRELAND ...The secret’s out 📦 🏟️🔥 @garthbrooks 5 Cities 2027 📍 BELFAST | Fri 21 & Sat 22 May 📍 GALWAY | Sat 29 & Sun 30 May 📍 KILKENNY | Fri 04 & Sat 05 June 📍 LIMERICK | Fri 11 & Sat 12 June 📍 CORK | Fri 18 & Sat 19 June 🎟 Tickets on sale Thursday 12 November at 8:00am — Aiken Promotions (@aikenpromotions) November 5, 2026

Tickets for all dates go on sale through Ticketmaster at 8am on Thursday 12 November.