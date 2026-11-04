ON MONDAY, UNIONS representing public sector workers announced that they are planning another 24-hour strike for next Thursday, as their dispute over pay has not been resolved.

It comes after a nationwide strike last month involving hundreds of thousands of public sector workers resulted in school closures, thousands of non-emergency hospital appointments being rescheduled, and driving tests and most court hearings being cancelled.

The planned action next week would coincide with the European Political Community (EPC) Summit in Dublin – which could be significantly impacted by civil servants being on strike.

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On Tuesday, Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald said that the government had “dithered and delayed” by allowing the current pay agreement to expire before beginning talks with the unions.

Meanwhile, the Taoiseach insisted that the government had made no small offers with the unions, saying: “The government wants a national pay agreement.”

“Where there is a will, there’s a way,” he added, saying that he doesn’t believe there’s any reason for strike action.

So, today’s poll: Do you support another day of public sector strike action?

