Counting in Alaska's Senate race is still underway with Mary Peltola trailing incumbent Dan S. Sullivan Alamy
US Midterm Elections

Two Senate seats still hang in the balance after Democrats' victories overnight

Votes are still being counted in Alaska and Mississippi , and they’re too close to call.
10.34am, 4 Nov 2026
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TWO SENATE SEATS still hang in the balance after Democratic candidates surged to victory overnight. 

The party has already secured control of the Senate partly as a result of victories in deep red states like Texas and Kansas. 

As many elections have already been called, Alaska and Mississippi counts are still underway.

In traditionally Republican Mississippi, the race is down to the wire. Democrat Scott Colom has fewer than 50 votes over incumbent Republican Cindy Hyde-Smith, with roughly 96% of expected votes reported.

Not many touted the state as a battleground; Mississippi hasn’t elected a Democrat to the Senate since 1982. 

With cost-of-living and healthcare some of the main focuses in this election, Hyde-Smith may have been hurt by her opposition to the Affordable Care Act. 

In her early days in politics, Hyde-Smith successfully ran as a Democrat for the Mississippi State Senate. 

In Alaska, incumbent Republican Dan S. Sullivan is leading Democrat Mary Peltola by just over 1,500 votes, but the state has only reported about 72% of its total votes so far.

Alaska was considered a potential win for Democrats in the lead up to the elections with Peltola having a narrow lead in the final days before the election.

Trump won Alaska in all three presidential elections he ran in. 

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