Seven people injured, including two children, in arson attack on Dublin city home

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LAST UPDATE | 55 mins ago
GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING an arson attack on a home overnight in Dublin in which seven people, including two children, were injured.
The Journal understands that gardaí are investigating a theory that the incident may be a targeted case of intimidation.
Gardaí and Dublin Fire Brigade went to the scene at Clanbrassil Close, Dublin 8 at around 2.30am. The incident happened at a small group of houses near the Grand Canal and Griffith College and close to Harold’s Cross.
Firefighters fought the blaze and brought it under control.
A garda spokesman confirmed the incident is being investigated.
“Gardaí are investigating an incident of criminal damage by fire at a residential premises in Clanbrassil Close, Dublin 8 in the early hours of this morning.
“Five adults and two children were taken from the scene to hospital to be treated for injuries believed to be non-life threatening. Enquiries are ongoing,” the spokesman said.
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