Gardaí at the scene on Clanbrassil Close, where Seven people, including two children, were taken to hospital following an arson attack at a property in Dublin in the early hours of this morning. Rollingnews.ie
Dublin 8

Seven people injured, including two children, in arson attack on Dublin city home

Gardaí and Dublin Fire Brigade went to the scene at Clanbrassil Close, Dublin 8 at around 2.30am.
11.46am, 3 Nov 2026
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LAST UPDATE | 55 mins ago

GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING an arson attack on a home overnight in Dublin in which seven people, including two children, were injured.

The Journal understands that gardaí are investigating a theory that the incident may be a targeted case of intimidation.

Gardaí and Dublin Fire Brigade went to the scene at Clanbrassil Close, Dublin 8 at around 2.30am. The incident happened at a small group of houses near the Grand Canal and Griffith College and close to Harold’s Cross. 

Firefighters fought the blaze and brought it under control. 

A garda spokesman confirmed the incident is being investigated. 

“Gardaí are investigating an incident of criminal damage by fire at a residential premises in Clanbrassil Close, Dublin 8 in the early hours of this morning.

“Five adults and two children were taken from the scene to hospital to be treated for injuries believed to be non-life threatening. Enquiries are ongoing,” the spokesman said. 

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