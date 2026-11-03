O'Leary previously called for airports to stop selling alcohol outside of traditional licensing hours Alamy Stock Photo
The Daily Poll

Ryanair's Michael O'Leary has called for a two-drink limit at airport bars – do you agree?

‘My view is two will do,’ the airline chief told Sky News.
10.52am, 3 Nov 2026
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RYANAIR BOSS MICHAEL O’Leary has called for airport bars to introduce a limit on the amount of alcohol passengers can buy before boarding a flight.

Speaking to Sky News on Monday, O’Leary suggested that passengers should be required to show their boarding passes when ordering alcohol, with a limit of two drinks per person at all times.

“We need to limit the drinks at airports, it is the sensible thing to do. My view is two will do,” the airline chief said.

O’Leary has previously been vocal about his views on airport drinking as part of efforts to tackle bad passenger behaviour. In May, he said that alcohol should not be served in airport bars before morning flights.

So, we’re asking: Do you think airport bars should introduce a two-drink limit per person?


Poll Results:

Yes (1805)
No (829)
I agree with introducing a limit, but it should be more than two drinks (457)
Not sure / No opinion (68)

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Comments Summary
AI-GENERATED
Readers argue Michael O'Leary's limit ignores his own in-flight alcohol sales
Where they land
O'Leary is either being hypocritical or rightly tackling bad airport behaviour
What they think
Ryanair sells alcohol on flights and promotes more sales
Airlines should stop selling drinks before policing airports
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