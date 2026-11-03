GOOD MORNING.

Here’s all the news you need to know to start the day.

US midterms

1. Americans deliver their verdict on Donald Trump’s tumultuous second presidency today in midterm elections that threaten to shatter his grip on Washington, with Democrats poised to seize the House and challenge for control of the Senate.

Worker demand

2. Emloyers in Ireland are increasingly looking for “low- and medium-skilled” migrant workers, with the demand outpacing higher-skilled migrant workers for the first time in almost a decade.

Ciara Mageean funeral

3. The funeral mass for Irish Olympian Ciara Mageean is to take place later today in Co Down.

Advertisement

Short-term lets

4. The government is set to approve a nationwide policy for short-term lets regulation by local councils later on Tuesday.

Iran

5. The United States attacked Iran’s Qeshm Island on Monday, the Wall Street Journal reported, even as Trump signalled progress in negotiations with Tehran to end the eight-month-old conflict.

Animal welfare strategy

6. Minister for agriculture Martin Heydon will today seek sign-off from his government colleagues to launch a new five-year animal welfare strategy.

HAP

7. Just 12 properties were available to rent within Housing Assistance Payment limits across 16 areas surveyed in September, according to a new report from the Simon Communities.

Ukraine

8. Russia bombed an aid distribution centre and neighbouring shelter in southern Ukraine on Monday, killing 26 people, Ukraine’s emergency services agency said.

Limerick

9. Gardaí and the PSNI are working together to establish the whereabouts of a missing Limerick woman, Carrie Mullane (Noonan), who hasn’t been seen for a number of weeks.