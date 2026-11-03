There were just 12 rental properties within HAP limits in September

JUST 12 PROPERTIES were available to rent within Housing Assistance Payment limits across 16 areas surveyed in September, according to a new report from the Simon Communities.

The figure, which includes higher discretionary limits but excludes studio apartments, was down from 20 in June.

Eleven of the 16 areas had no properties available within the limits, while none of the homes surveyed were available to households with children at standard HAP rates.

The charity’s quarterly Locked Out of the Market report examined rental availability over three dates in September.

It found 1,361 properties advertised at any price across the study areas, up 4% since June and 63% compared with September last year.

However, the number within HAP limits fell, prompting the charity to renew its call for the government to increase the support.

HAP is a social housing support through which local authorities help eligible households pay rent in the private rental market. The limits vary by area and household type.

The report includes discretionary increases of up to 50% above standard limits in Dublin and 35% elsewhere.

Seven of the 12 properties within HAP limits were in Dublin. Outside the capital, just Dundalk and Kildare had properties available, with three and two respectively.

There were none in Athlone, Cork city centre or suburbs, Galway city centre or suburbs, Co Leitrim, Limerick city centre or suburbs, Sligo town, Portlaoise or Waterford city centre.

Ber Grogan, executive director of the Simon Communities of Ireland, said the charity had hoped Budget 2027 would bring an increase in HAP limits.

“Over the last ten years, rents have risen dramatically, becoming unaffordable for many households, while there’s been little change to HAP,” Grogan said.

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“As a result, people who rely on HAP are increasingly locked out of the private rental market, unable to secure a home they can afford despite having housing support in place.”

Grogan said increasing the limits would be an “immediate, practical step” to help people access housing.

“It is time for the Government to listen, act and ensure HAP reflects the reality of today’s rental market, while addressing the wider problem of unaffordable rents.”

Few options for families

Just one property, in Dublin City South, was available to a single person or couple within standard HAP limits.

A further nine properties were available to those households within discretionary limits.

For a couple or lone parent with one child, just one property was available within discretionary limits, in Dundalk.

For households with two children, the report identified one additional property in Dundalk, alongside the property also counted as suitable for a family with one child.

Separately, the survey found 25 studio apartments within HAP limits. These were excluded from the headline total of 12.

Only three of the studios fell within standard limits. Nineteen were in Dublin, three in Galway city centre, two in Kildare and one in Dundalk.

Dermot, a Simon service user quoted in the report, said: “It’s never going to be enough. I don’t see myself ever moving into private rented.”

Labour housing spokesperson Conor Sheehan called on Housing Minister James Browne to publish the review of HAP limits and increase the support.

“People qualify for housing support, start searching for a home and discover that the support bears no relation to the rents landlords charge,” Sheehan said.

“A HAP approval offers little reassurance when it cannot secure a home.”