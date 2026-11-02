Ryan Tubridy and wife Clare Kambamettu confirm they're expecting first child together

RYAN TUBRIDY HAS announced that his wife Dr Clare Kambamettu is pregnant with their first child together.

The couple tied the knot in December 2025 in an intimate ceremony in Clifden.

Following media reports that they were expecting a baby, Tubridy last night confirmed the news in an Instagram post.

Advertisement

In the caption, he wrote: “Thank you for the kind and thoughtful well wishes about our impending arrival, they mean a lot.

“We’re beyond excited and looking forward to a very busy 2027.”

Kambamettu is a clinical psychologist and a former Rose of Tralee. It’s believed that she and Tubridy began dating after she appeared as a guest on his former RTÉ Radio 1 show.

Since leaving RTÉ, Tubridy now hosts a daily show on Virgin Radio in London which is also broadcast on Q102. He also writes a weekly column for The Irish Daily Mail on Sunday.

Tubridy has two adult children from his previous marriage to Anne Marie Power, which ended in 2006.