GOOD MORNING.

Here’s all the news you need to know to start the day.

RIP

1. Funeral details have been confirmed for Irish Olympian Ciara Mageean, who died on Sunday aged 34 following a diagnosis of bowel cancer last year.

President Catherine Connolly was among those paying tribute, saying that Mageean had been a “source of inspiration to so many people in their own struggles” since sharing news of her illness.

US midterms

2. A Democrat congresswoman in Michigan has endorsed a Republican candidate for the US Senate amid party infighting.

Polls showed Democrats are all but certain to take the majority from Republicans in the House of Representatives in Tuesday’s vote and have a real shot at winning the Senate.

Garda disciplinary referrals

3. Gardaí have been flagged for disciplinary referrals for making unauthorised comments to the media nine times in just over a year and a half, figures obtained by The Journal show.

Advertisement

Public sector strike

4. Unions representing public sector workers will today meet to discuss whether they should hold another day of strike action next week.

It follows an impasse in talks with the government, which concluded late on Friday night.

Palestinian students

5. A 22-year-old Palestinian from Gaza is making a direct appeal to the minister of justice to “look at his case” after another student is to have their visa refusal reviewed following a ruling from the High Court.

Florida plane crash

6. A jet plummeted into a neighbourhood in southern Florida just miles from US President Donald Trump’s resort home on Sunday, killing all nine people on board, officials said.

Ukraine and Russia cyberattacks

7. Russia said its emergency warnings app came under a “massive cyberattack” this morning, hours after Ukraine reported a hack in an apparent exchange of blows between the two countries, as their longest truce came to an end.

IPAS centre murder

8. A 49-year-old man appeared before a special sitting of Killarney District Court yesterday evening charged with the murder of one man and the serious assault of another at an international protection (IPAS) centre in Tralee.

Homeless figures

9. Minister for housing James Browne expressed his frustration on Sunday over his department’s failure to publish monthly homeless figures.

“It does require a certain amount of work that simply isn’t there”, he said.