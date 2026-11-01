Man (40s) charged after assault at IPAS centre in Tralee that left man dead and another injured

Sign in. It’s quick, free and it’s up to you.
An account is an optional way to support the work we do. Find out more.
Sign in. It’s quick, free and it’s up to you.
An account is an optional way to support the work we do. Find out more.
LAST UPDATE | 1 hr ago
A MAN IN his 40s has been charged in relation to an assault that happened at an International Protection Accommodation Services (IPAS) Centre in Ballymullen, Tralee on Saturday.
The assault, which happened shortly after 5.20am, left one man dead and another injured.
The man, who was arrested at the scene yesterday, is expected to appear before a special sitting of Killarney District Court this evening at 6.30pm.
Emergency services discovered a man with serious injuries after arriving at the scene. He was pronounced dead a short time later.
The man hospitalised, who is also in his 40s, is being treated for injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.
A garda spokesperson said the State Pathologist has been notified and the Garda Technical Bureau has been requested to attend.
The scene is being preserved for forensic and technical examination.
A senior investigating officer has been appointed, and an Incident Room is being established at Tralee Garda Station.
Gardaí are appealing to anyone with information that may assist the investigation to contact the station on 066 7102300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any other garda station.
Speaking on Radio Kerry, Mayor of Tralee Angie Baily thanked gardaí and the first responders involved who took “great diligence and care”.
“I would ask people that they allow the gardaí to carry out their investigation and that they refrain from speculation”, Baily added.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
have your say