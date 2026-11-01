Olympic athlete Ciara Mageean dies aged 34

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LAST UPDATE | 11 mins ago
IRISH ATHLETE CIARA Mageean has died at the age of 34.
She has represented Ireland at two Olympic Games and was also the 2024 European Athletics Championships gold medallist in the 1,500 metres.
Mageean’s death was announced on social media. This follows a diagnosis of bowel cancer last year.
A statement on social media read “At 6:30am this morning, Ciara lost her battle with cancer surrounded by her loved ones. A beloved daughter, sister, wife, friend and inspiration to so many, she will be deeply missed.”
Mageean won 1500m gold at the European Championships in Rome in June 2024, having previously claimed silver (2022) and bronze (2016).
She was forced to withdraw from the 2024 Olympic Games on the eve of her heat in Paris due to a long-running Achilles injury.
The Portaferry native made her Olympic debut at Rio 2016, and also featured at the 2021 Games in Tokyo, where injury also hampered her preparations.
Mageean was crowned 2022 Athletics Ireland Athlete of the Year, and took the Middle Distance honour in 2024. She holds national records over 800m, 1,000m, 1500m and the mile.
Mageean announced her cancer diagnosis in June 2025, and issued updates as she underwent treatment.
She published her memoir, My Greatest Race, earlier this year.
In a statement on social media Athletics Ireland said: “We are heartbroken. An inspiration to so many, Ciara will be remembered for her courage, kindness and incredible spirit.
“Our deepest sympathies are with her family, friends, and loved ones at this difficult time”, it added.
Deeply saddened at the untimely passing of Ciara Mageean. My heartfelt sympathies go to her husband Thomas, all her family and friends. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam. https://t.co/u43ERVrIMv— Micheál Martin (@MichealMartinTD) November 1, 2026
Tánaiste Simon Harris said it was “heartbreaking news this morning to hear of the passing of Ciara Mageean”.
“Ciara was an inspiration to us all on the track, but the courage and honesty with which she spoke about her cancer diagnosis touched so many people. She gave so many others strength and hope”, Harris said.
Meanwhile, Taoiseach Micheál Martin praised Mageean, who “faced her recent health battles with great courage and dignity”.
Martin added that Mageean brought “immense pride to Ireland” and “left a remarkable sporting legacy”.
Republic of Ireland international soccer Captain Katie McCabe said that “we were so lucky to have such an incredible athlete represent our country with so much pride”.
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