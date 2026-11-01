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Man (20s) in critical condition following collision in Dublin city centre

The collision involved a car and a bicycle.
9.20am, 1 Nov 2026
8.5k

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for witnesses following a collision involving a car and a bicycle in Dublin on Saturday night.

The incident took place at Bolton Street in Dublin 7 at around 9.40pm on Saturday.

The cyclist, a man in his 20s, was brought by ambulance to the Mater Misericordiae University Hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

He remains in a critical condition.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

Road users who may have camera footage, including dash-cam, and were travelling in the area of Bolton Street and Dominick Street between 9.20pm and 9.50pm on Saturday 31 October 2026 are asked to make this available to investigating gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Store Street Garda Station on 01 666 8000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

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