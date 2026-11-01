What you need to know about the second season of Irish crime drama Crá

WHEN IT DEBUTED in late 2024, the Irish detective drama Crá showed that this island is a perfect setting for a crime drama in the vein of Scandi Noir like The Killing, or British investigative dramas like Broadchurch.

Call it Gaelic Noir if you like.

There’s a second season of Crá on the way, so here’s everything you need to know about it.

What was the first season about?

Tony Devlin as Hugh and Art Parkinson as Aodh TG4 TG4

In the first season, a body discovered in an Irish bog was identified as the missing mother of a Garda called Conall Ó Súilleabháin, played by Dónall Ó Héalaí (Hidden Assets). Conall wasn’t allowed to join in the investigation, but naturally he couldn’t be kept away from digging into what was going on.

Meanwhile, a local journalist started a podcast to look into the disappearance.

The six-part series was a success for TG4 (it was produced by Fíbín Media and Fíbín Films NI) and went on to sell to 68 territories worldwide under the title ‘Boglands’.

So what can we expect from series two?

Ó Héalaí returns as Conall, who is now a trainee detective.

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TG4 tell us:

Series one concluded with Garda Conall Ó Súilleabháin, discovering the truth about what happened to his mother, Sabine, whose body was found mysteriously buried in a bog. This is a series about consequences, shaped by place, haunted by the past and driven by the people who inhabit the razor’s edge between good and evil. Darkly funny, twist laden and binge worthy, CRÁ series two follows Conall, who must confront his past in order to secure a future.

We know that Conall is now a trainee detective and has moved to Letterkenny, where he is under the mentorship of Detective Aoife Cooney (Siobhán O’Kelly – Mix Tape).

A murder investigation brings Conall and Aoife back to Carraignanaul, Conall’s hometown. Conall reconnects with Sergeant Barry Roche (Alex Murphy – The Young Offenders), who we met in season one. But he’s still tormented by the question of what happened to his father, Art.

Who stars in it?

Hannah Brady as Ciara-Kate TG4 TG4

Alongside Ó Héalaí, O’Kelly and Murphy, the series stars:

Hannah Brady from Soulm8te as Ciara-Kate

Colm Mac Giolla Easbuic from Ros na Rún as Iarla

Barry McGovern from Obituary as Art

Lochlann Ó Mearáin from Mr Loverman as Joe

Art Parkinson from Say Nothing as Aodh

Aoife Nic Ardghail from Casual as Siobhán

Tony Devlin from Say Nothing as Hugh

Seán Duggan from House of Guinness as Neili

Tara Breathnach from Fréwaka as Patsy

Anything else we need to know?

TG4 TG4

The series was filmed in Gaoth Dobhair, County Donegal, and in the sneak peek that Best of the Box has seen, that most really is made of that beautiful countryside.

When can we watch it?

Crá will air on TG4 from 3 November at 9.30pm and all episodes will be available to binge-watch on TG4.ie.