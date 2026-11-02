no agreement

Unions meet to consider another day of strike action across public sector

The discussions come amid an impasse in talks with the government, which concluded late on Friday night.
8.19am, 2 Nov 2026
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UNIONS REPRESENTING PUBLIC sector workers will today meet to discuss whether they should hold another day of strike action next week.

It follows an impasse in talks with the government, which concluded late on Friday night.

Hundreds of thousands of public sector workers participated in a nationwide strike in October.

It forced the closure of schools, the rescheduling of thousands of non-emergency hospital appointments, and the cancellation of driving tests and most court hearings.

The public sector workers – including nurses, doctors, teachers and civil servants – launched the national strike after first engaging in work-to-rule action.

Unions had demanded that pay would be top of the agenda in the talks, with the government saying it would be discussed as a priority.

A planned repeat strike was suspended to facilitate talks with the Department of Public Expenditure but is now back on the table.

The Public Services Committee (PSC) of the Irish Congress of Trade Unions are meeting today to consider the next nationwide strike for Wednesday 11 November.

On Friday, the general secretary of Ireland’s largest public sector union Fórsa said talks at the Workplace Relations Commission – which began on Monday 19 October – had at times been “heated”.

As talks were adjourned shortly before midnight on Friday, a union spokesperson said: “Despite lengthy negotiations, we have reached an impasse.

“It does not appear possible, at this time, to negotiate an agreement that unions could confidently put to members in a ballot.

“We will reconvene with the affiliate unions of the Irish Congress of Trade Unions’ Public Services Committee on Monday morning to update them on the negotiations, and to discuss our next steps.”

They also thanked officials of the Workplace Relations Commission for their efforts.

With reporting by the Press Association

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