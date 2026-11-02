Nine gardaí given disciplinary referrals for making unauthorised comments to the media

GARDAÍ HAVE BEEN flagged for disciplinary referrals for making unauthorised comments to the media nine times in just over a year and a half, figures obtained by The Journal show.

The Garda Representative Association (GRA) says it is “extremely concerned” that its members could be silenced by the threat of discipline

The association, which represents rank-and-file gardaí, also confirmed that it was asked to attend a meeting at Garda Headquarters about its engagement with the media.

An Garda Síochána takes the issue of individual members talking to journalists seriously; however, garda sources frequently speak to reporters off the record, particularly about breaking news stories.

In its FOI response, An Garda Síochána said its press office was the only part of the organisation authorised to provide information about garda activity to the media.

It also referred to its Code of Ethics, which prohibits improperly conveying garda information to the media or third parties. The code separately requires staff to support colleagues who speak up in accordance with the law and the code.

Figures released to The Journal under the Freedom of Information Act reveal that An Garda Síochána made nine disciplinary referrals over unauthorised media comments between January 2024 and mid-September of this year.

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The response did not specify how many individual gardaí were involved, or whether the cases progressed to full disciplinary investigations or resulted in sanctions.

The disclosure follows a dispute in September involving a senior GRA representative whose public comments about garda safety were referred for an internal assessment.

The Journal reported that the matter concerned comments reported in the Irish Times that followed an incident in which two gardaí were injured when their patrol car was rammed.

Responding to the figures, the GRA said its representatives must be free to speak about issues affecting members who elected them.

“We are extremely concerned that elected Executive or divisional reps would be in any way silenced by the threat of discipline while acting in a representative capacity on behalf of our members,” a spokesperson said.

“It is imperative that these elected members are free to speak on all matters regarding the pay, welfare, safety, employment terms and working conditions of all GRA members.”

It added: “Sadly, there are examples of this, and indeed the GRA have been asked to attend a meeting in Garda HQ on our media engagement where we will vehemently defend these rights to represent our members to the fullest capacity.”

In a statement reported by The Journal in September, garda management said it had written to the GRA earlier that month about its media policy and related matters.

It also said it respected the mandate of garda representative associations.