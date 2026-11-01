Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

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IRELAND

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INTERNATIONAL

Police officers and demonstrators clash at a protest at Praça D. João I in Porto. Alamy Alamy

#ESCALATION Iran warned that any renewed war with the United States could last longer than the previous round of fighting, after President Donald Trump said he still had to “take care” of more targets.

#FRANCE France launched an attempted murder investigation after petrol bombs were thrown at security forces during a protest in Paris, during the third consecutive weekend of protests.

#PORTUGAL Protesters clashed with riot police in Portugal in the early hours of this morning, where 13 people were subsequently arrested and dozens were injured.

#BULGARIA Incumbent president Iliana Iotova, who favours dialogue with Moscow and opposes military aid to Ukraine, won a presidential runoff vote, exit polls showed.

PARTING SHOT

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Model and TV host Heidi Klum transformed into a giant, gruesome severed hand for her annual Halloween party in New York on Saturday.

She began hosting the much-anticipated event 25 years ago.

Klum was unrecognisable, with only her eyes and mouth showing, blood dripping from her mouth as she stuck her tongue out.

The top of the hand ended in a gory assortment of dangling ligaments and tendons.

The idea came to her last year to be a giant hand, specifically her own left hand, with long red nails, a thumb ring, and her engagement ring and wedding band.

In past years Klum has dressed as the Greek mythological character Medusa, a peacock, an 8ft Transformer toy, a werewolf from Michael Jackson’s Thriller music video, a clone accompanied by several Klum-lookalikes, and Kali, the multiarmed Hindu goddess of death and destruction.

Klum said it took about five to six hours to get into her hand costume this year, but making it took a lot longer.

With reporting by PA