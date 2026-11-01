Quiz: How much do you know about Robert Pattinson?

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ROBERT PATTINSON IS back on the big screen at the moment starring in the psychological thriller Primetime.
The Twilight and Batman star portrays real-life journalist and TV host Chris Hansen in a film exploring the dark side of vigilante sting television.
From his teen idol origins to critically acclaimed dramas, the British actor has built a career spanning nearly two decades.
How much do you know about him?
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