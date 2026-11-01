Pattinson attends the “Primetime” screening during the Venice Film Festival. alamy
Quiz time

Quiz: How much do you know about Robert Pattinson?

From Twilight to Batman … test your knowledge.
10.01pm, 1 Nov 2026
2.3k

ROBERT PATTINSON IS back on the big screen at the moment starring in the psychological thriller Primetime.

The Twilight and Batman star portrays real-life journalist and TV host Chris Hansen in a film exploring the dark side of vigilante sting television.

From his teen idol origins to critically acclaimed dramas, the British actor has built a career spanning nearly two decades.

How much do you know about him?

Pattinson was born in which UK city?
alamy
Oxford
Bristol

Manchester
London
Pattinson famously starred in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire in 2005. What was his character's first name?
alamy
Wormtail
Cedric

Barty
Viktor
At what age did Robert Pattinson begin his modelling career?
alamy
16
18

12
9
In the Twilight series Pattinson played vampire Edward Cullen. What happens to the character when exposed to sunlight?
alamy
Transforms into a bat
Sparkles like a diamond

Becomes invisible
Catches fire
True or False: Pattinson co-wrote and performed songs for the Twilight soundtrack.
alamy
True
False
In which film did Robert Pattinson co-star with Pierce Brosnan?
alamy
Remember Me
Good Time

Tenet
The Lighthouse
To prepare for his role in The Batman, Pattinson trained intensively in what martial arts form?
alamy
Karate
Judo

Muay Thai
Jiu-Jitsu
Before his acting career took off Pattinson worked as a musician playing guitar sets in pubs across London. What was his stage name?
alamy
Big Tub
Bobby Dupea

Douglas Pattinson
Thomas Wake
Who played Pattinson’s fiancée in the 2026 dark comedy The Drama?
alamy
Florence Pugh
Olivia Wilde

Zendaya
Daisy Edgar-Jones
Which of these legendary directors has Pattinson worked with twice?
alamy
Steven Spielberg
Christopher Nolan

Quentin Tarantino
Martin Scorsese
Answer all the questions to see your result!
alamy
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Clever cat
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alamy
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Top dog
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alamy
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Fin-flipping tastic
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alamy
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What are ewe doing? Baaaad
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alamy
You scored out of !
Turtle-y awful
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