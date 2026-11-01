Cars set alight amid Halloween disorder across Dublin

DUBLIN WAS HIT by disorder on Halloween night, with footage emerging of chaotic scenes across the capital.

Videos on social media show cars being set alight, fireworks exploding across residential streets and vehicles being driven dangerously through housing estates.

Other footage appeared to capture drivers deliberately ramming their vehicles into parked cars, adding to the scenes of disorder.

Cherry Orchard in Ballyfermot appeared to be one of the main locations affected by the Halloween disturbances.

Videos shared across social media showed cars speeding through residential roads as large crowds gathered nearby to watch.

Several cars and wheelie bins were reportedly set alight, while gardaí were advised against entering parts of the area.

Significant problems tonight in Cherry Orchard. A number of cars burned out. Sources telling me gardaí in Ballyfermot have been told not to go in there. https://t.co/kwLdn7Ifzf — Niall O’Connor (@NiallJournal_ie) October 31, 2026

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However, incidents were also reported elsewhere in Dublin.

Emergency services were called to house and car fires in Dublin city centre.

Firefighters from Tara Street and North Strand fire stations respond to fire in the city centre. Dublin Fire Brigade Dublin Fire Brigade

Car in south city centre. Dublin Fire Brigade Dublin Fire Brigade

In Malahide, north County Dublin, a children’s train was filmed being driven along public roads.

Someone robbed the little train from Malahide and it’s currently on the Darndale roundabout. https://t.co/fMGqpFV6XS — Jake Fitzsimons (@JakeFitzsimons_) October 31, 2026

Dublin Fire Brigade said it is expecting hundreds of calls on Halloween night, particularly due to incidents involving bonfires and fireworks.

The service noted that last Halloween it received than 200 fire-related calls before 8pm alone.

Before Saturday night’s disturbances, the service said it was already dealing with fires across the city and country.