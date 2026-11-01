Kelly Maher as the Sad Clown at Liberties Haunt at the Digital Hub. Leah Farrell
spooky season

In Pictures: Here's how Halloween was celebrated across the country

Oíche Shamhna shona duit.
11.32am, 1 Nov 2026
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HALLOWEEN SAW PEOPLE across the country get into the spooky spirit with costumes, decorations and celebrations.

Events and festivities took place across Ireland as communities marked one of the biggest nights of the year.

Here’s how people across the country celebrated Halloween.

 

IMG-20261023-WA0001 Ollie and Conor Hannigan getting into the spirit in Co Clare. Diarmuid Hannigan Diarmuid Hannigan

  

Screenshot 2026-10-31 at 15.42.55 A spooky hello from Carrigaline in Cork. Tommy Power Tommy Power

Screenshot 2026-11-01 at 09.50.01 Decor galore. Tommy Power Tommy Power

 

Screenshot 2026-10-31 at 15.46.28 One grandad at the ready. Mary Destelle Roe Mary Destelle Roe

Screenshot 2026-11-01 at 09.40.56 And a granny. Mary Destelle Roe Mary Destelle Roe

  

Screenshot 2026-10-31 at 18.43.46 Denise Benato from Italy plays a witch at the Ringsend and Irishtown Festival. Leah Farrell Leah Farrell

 

Screenshot 2026-10-31 at 18.46.35 Isis Vega, Bere Lizcano nd Carolina Madrigal at The Liberties Haunt at the Digital Hub. Leah Farrell Leah Farrell

 

Screenshot 2026-10-31 at 19.52.15 Hannah Roche and Kelly Maher at Liberties Haunt at the Digital Hub. Rolling News Rolling News

Screenshot 2026-10-31 at 19.57.58 Harry Krueger and Pennywise, played by Olivia Howell aged 7yrs from Dublin. Rolling News Rolling News

 

Screenshot 2026-11-01 at 09.25.33 Creepy consultants. Meadhbh Hendrie Meadhbh Hendrie

 

IMG_0217 'Pumpkin Pandemonium' by Réaltín (9) and Muireann (6) in Dublin 9 Shona Keeshan Shona Keeshan

Screenshot 2026-11-01 at 10.59.47 Lighting of the Samhain Fire at Púca Festival in Athboy. Barry Cronin Barry Cronin

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