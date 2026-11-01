In Pictures: Here's how Halloween was celebrated across the country

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HALLOWEEN SAW PEOPLE across the country get into the spooky spirit with costumes, decorations and celebrations.
Events and festivities took place across Ireland as communities marked one of the biggest nights of the year.
Here’s how people across the country celebrated Halloween.
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