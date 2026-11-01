In Pictures: Here's how Halloween was celebrated across the country

HALLOWEEN SAW PEOPLE across the country get into the spooky spirit with costumes, decorations and celebrations.

Events and festivities took place across Ireland as communities marked one of the biggest nights of the year.

Here’s how people across the country celebrated Halloween.

Ollie and Conor Hannigan getting into the spirit in Co Clare. Diarmuid Hannigan Diarmuid Hannigan

A spooky hello from Carrigaline in Cork. Tommy Power Tommy Power

Decor galore. Tommy Power Tommy Power

One grandad at the ready. Mary Destelle Roe Mary Destelle Roe

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And a granny. Mary Destelle Roe Mary Destelle Roe

Denise Benato from Italy plays a witch at the Ringsend and Irishtown Festival. Leah Farrell Leah Farrell

Isis Vega, Bere Lizcano nd Carolina Madrigal at The Liberties Haunt at the Digital Hub. Leah Farrell Leah Farrell

Hannah Roche and Kelly Maher at Liberties Haunt at the Digital Hub. Rolling News Rolling News

Harry Krueger and Pennywise, played by Olivia Howell aged 7yrs from Dublin. Rolling News Rolling News

Creepy consultants. Meadhbh Hendrie Meadhbh Hendrie

'Pumpkin Pandemonium' by Réaltín (9) and Muireann (6) in Dublin 9 Shona Keeshan Shona Keeshan

Lighting of the Samhain Fire at Púca Festival in Athboy. Barry Cronin Barry Cronin