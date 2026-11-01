GOOD MORNING.

Here’s all the news you need to know to start the day.

Housing

1. Pressure is growing on housing minister James Browne over changes he has announced affecting home building, with a growing number of key figures in the sector publicly criticising the Fianna Fáil TD over his recent policy moves.

Last week saw Browne declare plans to drastically reduce the number of homes that are bought by councils and housing charities. There were also reports that he may be seeking to cap the number of homes delivered each year by Approved Housing Bodies (AHBs).

Halloween disorder

2. Dublin was hit by disorder on Halloween night, with footage emerging of chaotic scenes across the capital.

Videos on social media show cars being set alight, fireworks exploding across residential streets and vehicles being driven dangerously through housing estates.

Iran

3. US president Donald Trump said that the United States has knocked out much of Iran’s military but still has to “take care of” one or two targets, as Tehran warned of reprisals if attacked.

Trump maintained that negotiations with Iran to end the war, which was started by the United States and Israel in February, were “going fine but you know they’re not very reliable.”

Buyer Beware

4. Buying in bulk is assumed by many consumers to work out cheaper – but a survey of supermarket prices by The Journal has identified 10 products for which a larger pack cost more per equivalent unit than a smaller version.

It’s a legal requirement for supermarkets to display unit pricing such as the price per 100g – but when a confusing combination of different product sizes and multi-buy or supermarket loyalty scheme offers is at play, smaller sizes can work out cheaper.

Winners and Losers

5. Each week our political team casts an eye over the events inside and outside Leinster House that have people talking.

This week, the Dáil is on its mid-term break, so the majority of politicians are keeping a low profile, but there are still a few that deserve the nod.

Advertisement

Firework launcher

6. A father of four repeatedly deployed a “handheld firework launcher” at close range at five gardaí who were called out to a “hostile” Halloween bonfire in Dublin, it has been alleged.

Christopher Cooney (31) faces four counts of propelling an ignited firework at a person on Friday evening at Cashel Avenue, Crumlin, Dublin 12

Tralee

7. Gardaí are investigating after a man died and another has been injured after an assault at an International Protection Accommodation Services (IPAS) Centre in Ballymullen, Tralee

The incident happened shortly after 5.20am on Saturday morning.

Protests

8. Thousands took to the streets across France in the third weekend of protests over the cost of living.

Police arrested more than 290 people across on Saturday as hundreds of thousands demonstrated against soaring prices, inequality and police violence.

Crá

9. When it debuted in late 2024, the Irish detective drama Crá showed that this island is a perfect setting for a crime drama in the vein of Scandi Noir like The Killing, or British investigative dramas like Broadchurch.

Now with a second season on its way, here’s everything you need to know about it.