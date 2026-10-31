The incident happened shortly after 5.20am on Saturday morning. Alamy Stock Photo
Ballymullen Barracks

One man dead and another injured after assault in Tralee

Gardaí have arrested a man in connection with the incident.
9.22am, 31 Oct 2026
822

A MAN HAS died, and another has been injured after an assault in Ballymullen, Tralee.

The incident happened shortly after 5.20am on Saturday morning at a residential property, which is believed to be an International Protection Accommodation (IPAS) Centre.

Upon arriving at the scene, emergency services discovered a man with serious injuries. He was pronounced dead a short time later.

A man in his late 40s was arrested at the scene, and is currently being detained at Tralee Garda Station under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

The man hospitalised, who is also in his 40s, is being treated for injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

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