‘We don’t need ad campaigns lecturing citizens’: Simon Harris calls for greater control of NGOs

FINANCE MINISTER SIMON Harris said a recent ad on consent produced by the Dublin Rape Crisis Centre is one of a number of “warning signs” regarding the use of public money by external organisations.

The controversial ad, which was removed after intervention by Justice Minister Jim O’Callaghan, depicted a child shown as uncomfortable with receiving a hug from her grandparents.

The ad sparked intense backlash online before its removal, with some commentators querying the funding behind the ad.

Speaking at a business breakfast in Tullamore this morning, Harris said recent developments have highlighted the need for greater scrutiny and accountability over the use of public money allocated to non-governmental organisations (NGOs).

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He said the State is “handing out a lot of taxpayers’ money to external organisations”, many of which do “incredible work”.

“But there have been a couple of warning signs in the last few weeks that say we need to have a much closer look at what’s happening with public money when it goes out to organisations that are not the government,” the Tánaiste continued.

“We don’t need ad campaigns lecturing citizens, and we don’t need a situation where money is being given out and then we’re reading stories years later in relation to how that money wasn’t properly spent or didn’t deliver.”

Value for money should remain a priority, he added, and accountability for public funds given to NGOs should extend beyond the initial allocation of funding.

“The responsibility in terms of value for money doesn’t end when the government writes the cheque.”

He welcomed the establishment of the Spending Taskforce - which promises to scrutinise day-to-day public expenditure and recommend improvements – announced by Minister for Public Expenditure Jack Chambers during the budget. It is due to kick off in three months’ time.

Harris and Chambers have discussed extending its remit to examine public funding provided to NGOs, the Fine Gael leader confirmed.