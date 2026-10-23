Minister ordering removal of consent ad risks having ‘chilling effect’ on society, rights group says

THE IRISH COUNCIL for Civil Liberties (ICCL) has said the Minister for Justice’s intervention with the Dublin Rape Crisis Centre’s (DRCC) consent campaign video on hugging risks creating “a pervasive chilling effect and self-censorship” within society.

The video, which sought to promote discussions around children and consensual hugs and embraces, was taken down by the DRCC on Thursday after backlash on social media.

The ad depicted children opening the door to their grandparents, with one child happily going ahead with hugging their elders, while another child is shown as uncomfortable with receiving a hug.

A voiceover carries the message after the young girl expresses discomfort at receiving a hug: “Not everyone wants a hug. Even from the people who love them.”

It adds: “Awkward? Maybe. Important? Absolutely.”

However, it came in for criticism over depicting the discomfort of the young girl when her grandparents looked to embrace her.

Jim O’Callaghan said it was removed following engagement from his officials and does not represent the views of the government, calling it “both inappropriate and demeaning to grandparents”.

In a statement today, the ICCL said there is no doubt most people in Ireland will have a conversation with friends and family about their understanding of consent as a result of the video and its subsequent removal.

“That is a valuable conversation, whether or not people agree or disagree with the execution of the video in question,” it said.

“What is unsettling though is a Minister for Justice interfering with the work of a non-profit organisation, partly funded by the Department of Justice, and pressuring it to pull and delete a video that seeks to educate people about consent.”

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The ICCL described the sequence of events as “worrying” and cited a report it published two years ago, which highlighted how state funding “can create pressure on civil society organisations to limit their advocacy and campaigning”.

“Episodes like this risk creating a pervasive chilling effect and self-censorship within civil society, a risk we outlined in our report. They also raise serious questions about government or ministerial interference in the work of civil society,” they continued.

“Community, voluntary and non-profit organisations form a critical part of the democratic and service delivery landscape in Ireland. They have essential frontline experience and knowledge, and they must be able to speak, educate and campaign independently.”

Taoiseach backs O’Callaghan

Speaking earlier today, Taoiseach Micheál Martin backed O’Callaghan for intervening to have the ad taken down.

“I think it was inappropriate as an ad, clearly, and did cause offence to quite a number – but I don’t think that was intentional,” he said.

“I mean, a lot of grandparents would have been taken aback by that ad, if we are honest about it. I think we have to be very careful at how we balance all of this because counter-reactions gain momentum as a result of the situation.”

He added that criticism of O’Callaghan by opposition politicians was a deliberate “political manoeuvre”.

Social Democrats justice spokesman Gary Gannon had accused O’Callaghan of setting a “dangerous precedent” and creating a “pile-on” of the DRCC.

Responding to Gannon’s criticism today, the Taoiseach said: “I think that was very wrong, of Gary.

“The pile-on was out long before Minister O’Callaghan spoke at all. I think there was kind of an instant reaction to it. That’s just the way it is. We live in a very febrile world, and particularly with the onset of social media.”

The ‘We Consent’ campaign is funded by the Department of Justice and is part of an ongoing campaign around consent education.