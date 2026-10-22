Gannon said "it should never be controversial to teach children about consent". Alamy Stock Photo
consent campaign

Gary Gannon says justice minister ordering removal of consent ad sets ‘dangerous precedent'

A media campaign that sought to promote discussions around consensual hugs and embraces was suspended today.
4.45pm, 22 Oct 2026
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SOCIAL DEMOCRATS TD Gary Gannon has said that the decision of the Minister for Justice to remove an ad which sought to promote discussions about consensual hugs sets a “dangerous precedent”.

The Dublin Rape Crisis Centre (DRCC) today suspended a media campaign, which depicted a child being uncomfortable hugging her grandparent, following intervention from Jim O’Callaghan.

O’Callaghan said this morning that the ad was “both inappropriate and demeaning to grandparents”.

But Gannon has said “it should never be controversial to teach children about consent”.

It makes me deeply uncomfortable that the Minister for Justice has used his Twitter account to create an online pile on of the Dublin Rape Crisis Centre. It also appears to me a dangerous precedent that this minister, and his dept. have instructed the DRCC to remove content that he disapproved of.

— Gary Gannon TD (@garygannontd.bsky.social) 22 October 2026 at 16:24

“O’Callaghan instructing the Dublin Rape Crisis Centre to remove content he disapproves of sets a dangerous precedent,” he said.

Gannon also criticised O’Callaghan for using “his Twitter account to create an online pile-on of the Dublin Rape Crisis Centre”. The justice minister took to X earlier today to issue a statement on the ad, saying it does not represent the views of the government.

Writing on X, O’Callaghan said: “While it is vital to ensure that people understand the concept of consent when it comes to sexual relationships, this video did not advance that aim and in many ways was counterproductive.”

Gannon said that the message consent education should begin at home from a young age “shouldn’t have to be approved by Jim O’Callaghan under threat”.

“Given all of the issues of grave concern in the Justice Department, I find it incredible the speed at which the Minister took to his Twitter account this morning, and the speed at which his officials were sent to moderate the content of the Dublin Rape Crisis Centre,” he added.

Labour MEP Aodhán Ó Ríordáin has also criticised O’Callaghan for wanting to “play a political game with rape and sexual assault to enhance his tough guy image ahead of a Fianna Fáil leadership contest”.

“He should spend more time ending the solicitors’ dispute so sexual assault and rape victims get justice and less time scrolling on his phone,” he told The Journal.

Earlier this week, O’Callaghan said the public is “entitled to an answer” as to why the only cases adjourned at the Central Criminal Court on Monday, as a result of the solicitors’ strike, were cases involving an allegation of rape.

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With additional reporting from Andrew Walsh.

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Comments Summary
AI-GENERATED
Readers express embarrassment and criticism over the suspended consent campaign
Where they land
The ad was entirely inappropriate and damaging
What they think
The campaign has drawn derision and disbelief internationally
Parents should not have to seek consent to hug children
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