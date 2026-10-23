Taoiseach says Ryan Tubridy 'welcome' to try politics after broadcaster said he ‘dreams’ of it

TAOISEACH MICHEÁL MARTIN has said that Ryan Tubridy would be ‘very welcome’ to enter politics, after the former Late Late Show host joked that every night he goes to bed “dreaming some day” he will reclaim his grandfather’s seat in Galway West.

The Connacht Tribune reported that Tubridy made the comments while speaking at Fianna Fáil’s centenary celebrations in the Galway Bay Hotel in Salthill over the weekend.

“I am fascinated by politics, fascinated by public service and fascinated by Fianna Fáil as a political party, the ups and downs, the slings and arrows. Some people go to the sporting ground and watch football. I follow politics,” he said.

Asked about Tubridy’s comments today, the Taoiseach said: “I always dreamed I’d win an All-Ireland with Cork – we all dream.”

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He went on to say he didn’t mean the comment disparagingly and that Tubridy would “be very welcome to come into politics”.

“I’ve always encouraged young people to participate in politics and people generally. We need more people engaged in politics and participating,” Martin added.

“I don’t know whether he was serious about that or not, but I do know he’s very conscious of his heritage, and he’s very conscious of his family background, which has been a very distinguished one.”

Tubridy’s grandfather Seán Tubridy was a GP and member of Fianna Fáil and had two terms as a TD for Galway.

Meanwhile, he is also related to David Andrews, a former Fianna Fáil politician who held several ministerial roles, and Barry Andrews, a current member of the European Parliament.

Martin said Tubridy “has the DNA” and also an interest in politics and current affairs.