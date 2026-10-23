Civil servant accused of passing State secrets to hostile nation sent for Special Criminal Court trial

A CIVIL SERVANT accused of leaking sensitive Irish government information to a hostile foreign power has been sent forward for trial to the non-jury Special Criminal Court.

Yevgen McKeeffe (46), originally from Ukraine but with Irish citizenship, is accused of breaking the Official Secrets Act.

The alleged mole was arrested in the departures area at Dublin Airport on 28 May, attempting to leave the country carrying €5,650 and a one-way ticket.

The Garda Special Detective Unit (SDU) has charged him with four offences between 11 July 2025 and 28 May this year.

The first is under section 7 of the Criminal Justice (Corruption Offences) Act 2018 for unlawfully disclosing confidential information from a specific government department, which cannot be named for legal reasons.

He also faces a charge of breaching the Data Protection Act, along with two counts under the Official Secrets Act for retaining official data from the same department and communicating it to another person, prejudicially to the safety and preservation of the State.

The case resumed today at Cloverhill District Court when he was served with a book of evidence.

Judge Alan Mitchell noted the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) authorised that the accused be returned for trial to a sitting of a Special Criminal Court, which usually hears terrorism or organised crime cases.

State solicitor, Mark Donnelly, told the judge that the DPP had issued a certificate stating that the ordinary courts were not suitable for the administration of justice in this case under section 46 of the Offences Against the State Act.

Judge Mitchell issued the standard warning, advising McKeeffe that he has two weeks to notify the prosecution if he intends to rely on an alibi. An order for the disclosure of video-recorded interviews was also granted to the defence.

Judge Mitchell then granted a trial order, but a date for McKeeffe’s appearance before the three-judge Special Criminal Court has yet to be set.

Legal aid was granted for representation by solicitor Phelim O’Neill, plus three counsel due to the “complexity” of the case.

He made “no reply” when a fresh slightly amended data protection charge was brought, to replace the previous version.

McKeeffe has lived in Ireland for 24 years and changed his name by deed poll.

The IT worker, who was refused bail at a previous stage, was remanded in continuing custody.

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McKeeffe, who did not make a fresh bail application, denies the allegations.

Reporting restrictions imposed earlier prohibit journalists from revealing McKeeffe’s Dublin address, the specific government department in which he worked, the overseas country involved in the case, or the information allegedly disclosed.

During his attempt to secure bail in June, Detective Sergeant Shay Palmer said the accused had been in his latest position since 2022 and, before that, in another department for six years.

He remains suspended from work pending the outcome of the case.

The Detective Sergeant said the SDU opened an intelligence-led investigation that led to McKeeffe’s arrest as he was about to fly to Turkey.

It was alleged the man was then to proceed “on to his final destination where he would meet with his contact and share confidential information which had the potential of creating risk to the Irish State”.

At the bail hearing, it was alleged that he had previously travelled out of the country in 2025 under his current name, but had used another name on an earlier flight.

The court heard that gardaí seized electronic devices and documents during a search of his home.

His workplace was also examined, and gardaí seized his desktop computer. The prosecution claimed he sent information, documents, pictures or videos to a “handler” in a foreign jurisdiction via the Telegram app on his mobile phone.

Detective Sergeant Palmer maintained that McKeeffe received payments in a foreign currency equivalent to €250–€260 for his efforts, which were lodged into his mother’s account.

Given the nature of the country involved, it was not possible to determine whether he received further sums in that nation.

The court heard he had signed the Official Secrets Act when he commenced his employment.

Detective Sergeant Palmer also raised significant concerns about flight risk.

The court heard that the accused, who came to Ireland because he was homosexual and faced discrimination beforehand, had used four other variations of names.

The single man held an Irish passport and two other non-Irish travel documents, had been in Ireland lawfully since 2002, and had progressed to citizenship.

Defence counsel said the accused had changed his name to a more Irish one, and he had ties to the country through his job, friends and a mortgage on his home