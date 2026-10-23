Ballinahown is in Co Westmeath Peter Pietrzak Peter.P.Photos@gmail.com
Abbeyleix

Ballinahown, Co Westmeath named Ireland's tidiest town (and village)

The village has a population of just 160 people.
1.16pm, 23 Oct 2026
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LAST UPDATE | 23 Oct

BALLINAHOWN IN CO Westmeath has been named Ireland’s Tidiest Town for 2026, taking the overall prize ahead of a record 936 entries.

The village, which has a population of just 160, also won Ireland’s Tidiest Village at today’s SuperValu Tidy Towns awards ceremony at Croke Park.

More than 600 volunteers attended the event, where Minister for Rural and Community Development Dara Calleary announced the winners.

Speaking to RTÉ Radio’s News at One, resident Fiona McHugh said the win recognised decades of work by local volunteers.

Tidy Towns - Ballinahown 23-9-26-15 The Community Hall in Ballinhown, Co Westmeath Peter Pietrzak Peter Pietrzak

“I don’t think it’s sunk in yet,” McHugh said.

It was worth all the blood, sweat and tears, and all the laughs.

McHugh described Ballinahown as a small village on the border of Westmeath and Offaly, with a community extending into the surrounding countryside.

“Everyone helps out in different ways,” McHugh said, pointing to involvement in Tidy Towns, the soccer club, the active age group and the parent and toddler group.

“All these volunteers keep our community vibrant.”

She also gave a mention to local business Rosie’s, a local shop, and its “very famous 99s”.

Ballinahown has entered the competition for 40 years and previously won the Tidiest Village title in 2024.

“This is a wonderful achievement and a special moment of immense pride for Ballinahown and indeed the wider county of Westmeath,” Calleary said.

“Having consistently entered the competition over the last 40 years and winning the title of Ireland’s Tidiest Village in 2024, Ballinahown have finally achieved their goal of winning the competition outright.”

He said the village’s success showcased “resilience, innovation, sustainability, community spirit and volunteerism”.

“This is even more impressive given the fantastic results the village has achieved over the last 3 years with a population of just 160 people. This dedication is at the core of what the competition is all about.”

The other main category winners were:

  • Ireland’s Tidiest Small Town: Abbeyleix, Co Laois
  • Ireland’s Tidiest Large Town: Buncrana, Co Donegal
  • Ireland’s Tidiest Large Urban Centre: Tralee, Co Kerry

Carraig Airt in Co Donegal also received the Gaeltacht Award, while Dromiskin in Co Louth won the Young Persons in Tidy Towns award, presented by Minister of State Jerry Buttimer.

The competition has been running since 1958, with this year’s entry total the highest in its history.

More than 31,000 volunteers across the 936 participating committees contributed over one million hours to their communities this year.

According to research cited by Tidy Towns sponsor SuperValu, more than 70% of participating groups have been active for over a decade.

A third of volunteers this year were under 45, including 11% who were under 14.

Calleary said the standard had been “exceptionally high” and praised volunteers who work throughout the year to improve their communities.

“In particular, I recognise the vital role of Tidy Towns volunteers across the country who are working so hard all year round to ensure our communities are vibrant, sustainable places to live, work and visit,” he said.

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Readers congratulate Ballinahown on its Tidy Towns win while debating the challenge
Where they land
Praising the village's success while questioning if a small population makes cleaning easier
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Winning the title reflects years of dedicated community effort
A smaller population makes maintaining cleanliness much easier
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