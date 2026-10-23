Man whose body was discovered at Macroom golf course named locally

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LAST UPDATE | 18 hrs ago
AN INVESTIGATION HAS been launched after the body of a man was found on a golf course in Macroom, Co Cork this morning.
The man has been named locally as Jack O’Donovan, aged in his 20s, of Dan Corkery Place in Macroom.
His body was discovered on the course at Macroom Golf Club at approximately 9.30am. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The scene remains preserved for examination by the Garda Technical Bureau.
Gardaí said a post-mortem examination will be arranged, the results of which will determine the course of the garda investigation.
A senior investigating officer has been appointed and an incident room has been established at Macroom garda station.
A family liaison officer has also been appointed to provide support to Mr O’Donovan’s family.
Cork North West Fine Gael TD John Paul O’Shea said it was “shocking news” for the area
“All I can say is that my thoughts and prayers are with the family, friends and neighbours of this young man,” he said.
Gardaí are interested in speaking with any person who may have been in the vicinity of the golf club in Macroom Co Cork between 2pm on Thursday and 10am this morning.
Any road users or pedestrians who were in the area and who may have camera footage (including mobile phone and dash-cam) are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Macroom Garda Station on (026) 20590, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.
With reporting from Olivia Kelleher
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