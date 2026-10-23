What do you think of the grandparents' consent ad and the decision to remove it?

ON THURSDAY, THE Dublin Rape Crisis Centre (DRCC) suspended a media campaign that sought to promote conversations around consensual hugs and embraces, following intervention from the justice minister.

The ad that prompted the intervention was part of the DRCC’s We Consent campaign, which aims to “inform, educate and engage the public about all forms of consent”.

🇮🇪 The Irish state has published an advert discouraging grandparents from hugging their grandchildren, as part of a campaign designed to promote "consent". https://t.co/mQKRn8Dvu3 — Europa.com (@europa) October 21, 2026

It depicted children opening the door to their grandparents, with one grandchild happily hugging them while another appeared uncomfortable with receiving a hug.

A voiceover at the end of the scene said: “Not everyone wants a hug, even from the people who love them.” It added: “Awkward? Maybe. Important? Absolutely.”

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Following online backlash, the Department of Justice (which provided funding for the campaign) said the video has been removed from the DRCC’s social media accounts while a “review” is carried out.

Justice Minister Jim O’Callaghan said the ad does not reflect the views of the government and was “inappropriate and demeaning to grandparents”.

The video produced by the DRCC involving grandparents does not represent the views of the Government. It was both inappropriate and demeaning to grandparents and has been removed by DRCC following my officials engagement with them. — Jim O'Callaghan TD (@OCallaghanJim) October 22, 2026

DRCC told The Journal that the video series – which included the grandparents clip – was made “based on feedback from over 20 consent workshops with younger and older people”.

The video, along with the online backlash it received and its subsequent removal, has been picked up by international media.

With that, we’re asking: What do you think of the ad and the decision to remove it?

