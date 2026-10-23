The Daily Poll

What do you think of the grandparents' consent ad and the decision to remove it?

The ad depicted grandparents hugging their grandchildren.
10.44am, 23 Oct 2026
20.9k
131

ON THURSDAY, THE Dublin Rape Crisis Centre (DRCC) suspended a media campaign that sought to promote conversations around consensual hugs and embraces, following intervention from the justice minister.

The ad that prompted the intervention was part of the DRCC’s We Consent campaign, which aims to “inform, educate and engage the public about all forms of consent”.

It depicted children opening the door to their grandparents, with one grandchild happily hugging them while another appeared uncomfortable with receiving a hug.

A voiceover at the end of the scene said: “Not everyone wants a hug, even from the people who love them.” It added: “Awkward? Maybe. Important? Absolutely.”

Following online backlash, the Department of Justice (which provided funding for the campaign) said the video has been removed from the DRCC’s social media accounts while a “review” is carried out.

Justice Minister Jim O’Callaghan said the ad does not reflect the views of the government and was “inappropriate and demeaning to grandparents”.

DRCC told The Journal that the video series – which included the grandparents clip – was made “based on feedback from over 20 consent workshops with younger and older people”.

The video, along with the online backlash it received and its subsequent removal, has been picked up by international media.

With that, we’re asking: What do you think of the ad and the decision to remove it?


Poll Results:

It was right to remove the ad (6697)
I don't think the ad should have been removed (2574)
I'm not sure (477)
No opinion / Would rather not say (181)

 

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Comments Summary
AI-GENERATED
Readers argue whether the grandparents' consent ad was a helpful awareness tool or woke nonsense
Where they land
Some defend teaching children bodily autonomy while others call the ad ludicrous and offensive
What they think
The ad portrays grandparents unfairly and undermines genuine family affection
Teaching children about consent and bodily autonomy is essential
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