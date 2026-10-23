Man at centre of Citywest case to be deported after sexual assault charges dropped

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LAST UPDATE | 23 hrs ago
A MAN AT the centre of a sexual assault allegation in Citywest is set to be deported from Ireland, it has been confirmed, after he had earlier learned that the charges against him were being dropped.
Earlier on Friday, the State dropped charges against the man in relation to alleged sexual assault in Dublin last year, in a case that sparked a riot targeting people in asylum accommodation in Citywest.
The man, aged in his 20s, was then arrested by gardaí from the Garda National Immigration Bureau (GNIB) on foot of a deportation order.
The arrest took place in the Midlands area and the man is currently in custody.
“No additional information is available at this time,” a garda spokesperson said.
The 27-year-old man, who can’t be named for legal reasons, had appeared in Dublin Circuit Criminal Court earlier on Friday by video link.
He was charged with two counts of sexual assault at a location in Dublin on 20 October 2025.
A senior counsel representing the State told Judge Martin Nolan that nolle prosequis were being entered in relation to both charges, meaning they were being withdrawn.
Judge Nolan told the man he should be released from custody. The man replied “thank you”.
The claims of sexual assault resulted in a two-hour-long stand-off outside international protection accommodation, also known as an Ipas centre, in Citywest.
Dozens were arrested and three gardaí were injured amid the scenes, which also saw a garda van set alight.
It also drew attention from global right-wing media, with streamers and newsrooms from the UK, Canada and Spain all covering the scenes from the ground.
Large crowds had chanted “get them out”, referring to people in international protection accommodation who were staying in the hotel.
Missiles were directed at the uniformed gardaí at the scene, including bricks, fireworks and glass bottles.
With reporting by Eoghan Dalton and Niall O’Connor
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