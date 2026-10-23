Man in his 30s dies in two-car collision in Co Cork

A MAN IN his 30s has died following a two-car collision in Carrigaline, Co Cork, this morning.

The collision happened at around 6.35am on the R612 between Carrigaline and Crosshaven.

The man, who was driving one of the cars, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body has been taken to Cork University Hospital for a post-mortem examination and the coroner has been notified.

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The driver of the second car, a man in his 50s, was taken to the same hospital with injuries believed to be non-life-threatening.

No other injuries were reported.

The road is closed, with local diversions in place.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses, particularly road users who were travelling in the area between 6am and 7am and may have camera footage, including dashcam footage.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Togher Garda Station on 021 494 7120, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station,” a garda spokesperson said.