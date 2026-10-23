Evening Wrap

The 5 at 5 Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

4.24pm, 23 Oct 2026
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EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day. 

1. #CITYWEST: A man at the centre of a sexual assault allegation in Citywest is set to be deported from Ireland after he had earlier learned that the charges against him were being dropped.

2. #RIP: Pioneering Irish traditional musician Dónal Lunny, who worked with major artists and was a member of Planxty, The Bothy Band, Moving Hearts, has died aged 79.

3. #MACROOM: Gardaí are investigating after the body of a young man was found on a golf course in Macroom, Co Cork earlier this morning.

4. #MEGHAN MARKLE: Meghan Markle said she is “deeply distressed” by accusations her father Thomas Markle Snr held a hoard of child sex abuse images.

5. #TIDY TOWNS WINNER: Ballinahown in Co Westmeath has been named Ireland’s Tidiest Town for 2026, taking the overall prize ahead of a record 936 entries.

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