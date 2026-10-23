Here's What Happened Today: Friday

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NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
#OLESHKY: US first lady Melania Trump announced that she has brokered a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine in the war-ravaged city of Oleshky, where citizens are trapped and running out of food.
#DEFAMATION: A US judge issued a December deadline for Donald Trump to testify under oath in his $10 billion (€8.9 billion) defamation lawsuit against the BBC.
#THOMAS MARKLE SR: Meghan Markle said she is “deeply distressed” by accusations her father had a hoard of child sex abuse images.
Tributes have poured in following the news that renowned Irish trad musician Dónal Lunny has died at the age of 79.
Here he is speaking to Patrick Kielty on the Late Late Show’s trad special in January, where he also became the first inductee into The Late Late Show Trad Music Hall of Fame.
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