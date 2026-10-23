Here's What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

Hyde Park Brass Band and Code of Behaviour performing a play off before starting the Jazz Stroll on Oliver Plunkett St for the Guinness Cork Jazz Festival. Darragh Kane Darragh Kane

IRELAND

INTERNATIONAL

Firefighters put out a fire following Russia's air attack in Kharkiv. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#OLESHKY: US first lady Melania Trump announced that she has brokered a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine in the war-ravaged city of Oleshky, where citizens are trapped and running out of food.

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#DEFAMATION: A US judge issued a December deadline for Donald Trump to testify under oath in his $10 billion (€8.9 billion) defamation lawsuit against the BBC.

#THOMAS MARKLE SR: Meghan Markle said she is “deeply distressed” by accusations her father had a hoard of child sex abuse images.

PARTING SHOT

Tributes have poured in following the news that renowned Irish trad musician Dónal Lunny has died at the age of 79.

Here he is speaking to Patrick Kielty on the Late Late Show’s trad special in January, where he also became the first inductee into The Late Late Show Trad Music Hall of Fame.