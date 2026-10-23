Sinn Féin supports investigation into money laundering at charity chaired by party TD

SINN FÉIN LEADER Mary Lou McDonald has said the party supports the ongoing money laundering investigation into a charity which is chaired by a party TD.

Aengus Ó Snodaigh is chairman of Dublin-based charity Liberty Recycling Training And Development Company Limited by Guarantee (CLG). There is no suggestion of wrongdoing on his behalf and Sinn Féin said he has not been contacted by gardaí.

In wide-ranging searches in recent days across Dublin and other counties, gardaí targeted locations where they seized two BMW X5 cars, watches and designer bags as part of an investigation into a Dublin-based charity. No one was arrested by gardaí.

The searches were led by detectives from the money laundering investigation unit at the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau, who executed the search warrants on locations in Dublin, eastern and southern regions on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters today, McDonald said that if any wrongdoing is uncovered related to the charity, there must be consequences.

“We support any inquiry into potential wrongdoing, and we support the Charities Regulator and An Garda Síochána in carrying out their work,” she said.

“We wish them well in that. If there is evidence of wrongdoing, that needs to come to light, and there has to be consequences for anybody carrying out any wrongdoing.”

There is no suggestion of wrongdoing on Aengus Ó Snodaigh's behalf and Sinn Féin said he has not been contacted by gardaí. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

She said the party is conscious that there are people whose jobs and whose livelihoods are now in the balance.

She added: “But in the end, the truth must come out, and if there has been wrongdoing, then I trust that the gardaí and indeed the Charities Regulator will deal with those matters, and that the appropriate responses and sanctions, if that’s appropriate, will be applied.”

A garda spokesperson confirmed today that investigations are ongoing.

Meanwhile, the Charities Regulator said they are engaging with the charity’s trustees. A spokesperson said: “As there is an active Garda investigation, the Charities Regulator cannot comment further.”

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Liberty Recycling Training And Development CLG, which has an address in Bluebell Industrial Estate, Dublin 12, was founded in 2001, with Ó Snodaigh among the four founding board members.

In its latest financial report, the company recorded its principal activity as the collection of second-hand clothing and reselling outside the EU and in Ireland, and rehabilitation of drug users through work and training.

The company employs over 65 people and operates 180 clothing banks and nine charity shops across the country.

Several Liberty Clothes charity shops remained open for business on Thursday, while an appeal for donations is active on the company’s website today.

A sign in the window of Liberty Clothing on Dublin's Camden Street on Thursday.

The company recorded a total income of €3,633,263 for the financial year ending in December 2024, and expenditure of €3,980,895.

It received a Community Employment (CE) scheme grant of €487,213 from the Department of Social Protection to support and integrate people in drug rehabilitation.

A spokesperson for the Department of Social Protection said: “The Department has recently become aware of the investigation referenced in news reports.”

They said: “The Department funds a drug rehabilitation Community Employment (CE) programme in this company.”

“The programme operates as a drug rehab CE programme, working with recovering addicts. Referrals to the programme are made by HSE and addiction counsellors. Departmental staff audit the CE company annually, ensuring that all funds provided by the Department are used appropriately on the CE programme.”

They said that over 97% of all funding provided by the Department is for the wages of CE participants and supervisors.

“The Department will continue to work with the Sponsor Board and scheme supervisors to ensure the participants can continue to benefit from this rehabilitation programme,” they added.

The company last declared that it was in full compliance with the Charities Governance Code on 31 October 2025. The code is issued by the Charities Regulator to “encourage and facilitate the better administration and management of charitable organisations”.

With additional reporting from Press Association.