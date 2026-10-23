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Education

Limerick boarding school Glenstal Abbey to close after almost 100 years

The school said a decline in demand for boarding education and wider costs contributed to its decision to close.
7.06pm, 23 Oct 2026
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LIMERICK PRIVATE SCHOOL Glenstal Abbey is to close its doors after just under a century of operation.

Glenstal Abbey announced on Friday evening that, following a review, the school is “not sustainable into the future”, owing to a decline in demand for boarding education and wider costs involved in running a private school.

It added that the “quality of education, care and facilities expected of Glenstal has continued to rise” against those key demands.

“We are not alone in facing these challenges. Boarding schools across Ireland and elsewhere are experiencing similar pressures,” the school said in a statement.

The school, which opened in 1927, counts businessman John Magnier, Web Summit founder Paddy Cosgrave and horse trainer Henry de Bromhead among its past pupils.

The Catholic Benedictine monastery is located in Murroe, near the Tipperary border.

“We value the relationship we have with students and parents here at Glenstal. Our monastic life and work continues here and we hope that, after this difficult passage of transition, the connection will remain, as it has indeed with so many former students and their families over the years,” the school said.

All students will continue their education at Glenstal Abbey School as normal for the current academic year, ending in June 2027, the school said.

For 2027-2028, current second and fifth year students will complete their Junior and Senior Cycle of education.

According to the school’s website, students pay annual fees of €14,950, while students boarding for five days of the week pay €21,500. Full boarders have fees of €24,000.

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Readers debate whether boarding school closures reflect societal decline or welcome the end of private education.
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Fees are either reasonable for top-tier education or private schools reinforce harmful class divisions
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Private schools provide top-tier education and facilities
Boarding schools reinforce class division and elitism
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