Two arrested in Co Louth after explosive components seized in long-running investigation

TWO MEN HAVE been arrested after explosive components were seized in Co Louth in what was called a “long-running investigation” by gardaí targeting dissident groups.

The suspected explosive material and component parts were seized following a search in Co Louth on Friday by the Garda Special Detective Unit (SDU).

Two men, one in his 50s and another in his 20s, have been arrested as part of the investigation. Both are currently being detained at Garda stations in the north-east of the country under the Offences Against the State Act, 1939.

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The search was assisted by a Defence Forces EOD team.

Speaking today, Garda Commissioner Justin Kelly said this was a “particularly significant” find by officers.

Kelly said he has contacted the PSNI Chief Constable Jon Boutcher to continue work on countering dissident groups.

“This search and arrest operation by our counter-terrorism unit, the Special Detective Unit, demonstrates the important work carried out by Garda national security personnel every day to protect people on this island,” Kelly said.

The commissioner added that it also shows a need to “dismantle the threat from those who are intent on destroying peace” by harming others.