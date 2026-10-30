The Journal Friday Newshound Quiz

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SOME SAY THE news is the first draft of history. Others might think of it as watching pub quiz questions unfold in real-time.
Halloween is tomorrow, but before the terrible costumes and excessive drinking start, here’s something that can genuinely damage your reputation: getting three out of ten in a news quiz you thought would be easy.
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