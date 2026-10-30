The Journal Friday Newshound Quiz

SOME SAY THE news is the first draft of history. Others might think of it as watching pub quiz questions unfold in real-time.

Halloween is tomorrow, but before the terrible costumes and excessive drinking start, here’s something that can genuinely damage your reputation: getting three out of ten in a news quiz you thought would be easy.

A record number took to Dublin’s streets for Sunday’s marathon. How many people took part? Alamy Stock Photo 15,767 17,432

19,190 23,294 Macklemore opened his Free Palestine concert series at the 3Arena on Monday with a long list of support acts. Which of these Irish acts was among them? Alamy Stock Photo CMAT Hozier

The Coronas Dermot Kennedy Tributes were paid this week to Patrick Stewart, who died aged 86. Which Star Trek character did he play? Alamy Stock Photo Captain James T Kirk Spock

Commander William Riker Captain Jean-Luc Picard Another toll hike is on the way. How much extra will unregistered car users pay per M50 journey from January? Rolling News 5 cent 10 cent

20 cent 30 cent Ireland is staying out, but how many countries were confirmed this week for Eurovision 2027? Alamy Stock Photo 28 30

34 36 Lula won re-election as Brazil’s president on Sunday. Which member of the Bolsonaro family did he defeat this time around? Alamy Stock Photo Flávio Bolsonaro Jair Bolsonaro

Eduardo Bolsonaro Carlos Bolsonaro Dealz staff were left facing uncertainty this week as which related British discount chain filed notice of its intention to appoint administrators? PA Poundstretcher Poundland

B&M Home Bargains Around 200 passengers on a Villa Vie ‘cruise for life’ were forced to disembark this week after the company ran out of money, citing rising fuel costs. In which country did they disembark? Alamy Stock Photo Thailand Vietnam

Malaysia Cambodia Pope Leo made headlines after he voted by postal ballot in the upcoming midterm elections in the US. In which state is he registered to vote? Alamy Stock Photo California Illinois

Rhode Island Minnesota The government announced plans this week to close an old rainy-day 'contingency fund', which originally had £20,000 in it. When was it established? Alamy Stock Photo 1923 1932

1946 1958 Answer all the questions to see your result! You scored out of ! Certified Newshound Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Paperboy Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Glasses bunny Share your result: Share