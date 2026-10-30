Newshound Quiz

The Journal Friday Newshound Quiz

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4.05pm, 30 Oct 2026
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SOME SAY THE news is the first draft of history. Others might think of it as watching pub quiz questions unfold in real-time.

Halloween is tomorrow, but before the terrible costumes and excessive drinking start, here’s something that can genuinely damage your reputation: getting three out of ten in a news quiz you thought would be easy.

A record number took to Dublin’s streets for Sunday’s marathon. How many people took part?
Alamy Stock Photo
15,767
17,432

19,190
23,294
Macklemore opened his Free Palestine concert series at the 3Arena on Monday with a long list of support acts. Which of these Irish acts was among them?
Alamy Stock Photo
CMAT
Hozier

The Coronas
Dermot Kennedy
Tributes were paid this week to Patrick Stewart, who died aged 86. Which Star Trek character did he play?
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Captain James T Kirk
Spock

Commander William Riker
Captain Jean-Luc Picard
Another toll hike is on the way. How much extra will unregistered car users pay per M50 journey from January?
Rolling News
5 cent
10 cent

20 cent
30 cent
Ireland is staying out, but how many countries were confirmed this week for Eurovision 2027?
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28
30

34
36
Lula won re-election as Brazil’s president on Sunday. Which member of the Bolsonaro family did he defeat this time around?
Alamy Stock Photo
Flávio Bolsonaro
Jair Bolsonaro

Eduardo Bolsonaro
Carlos Bolsonaro
Dealz staff were left facing uncertainty this week as which related British discount chain filed notice of its intention to appoint administrators?
PA
Poundstretcher
Poundland

B&M
Home Bargains
Around 200 passengers on a Villa Vie ‘cruise for life’ were forced to disembark this week after the company ran out of money, citing rising fuel costs. In which country did they disembark?
Alamy Stock Photo
Thailand
Vietnam

Malaysia
Cambodia
Pope Leo made headlines after he voted by postal ballot in the upcoming midterm elections in the US. In which state is he registered to vote?
Alamy Stock Photo
California
Illinois

Rhode Island
Minnesota
The government announced plans this week to close an old rainy-day 'contingency fund', which originally had £20,000 in it. When was it established?
Alamy Stock Photo
1923
1932

1946
1958
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