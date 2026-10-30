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Kerry

Gardaí launch investigation into sexual allegations against well-known public figure in Kerry

It is understood that the complaint to gardaí is around how the woman was allegedly coerced into sexual activity at parties attended by a number of people.
11.25am, 30 Oct 2026
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GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING a well-known public figure in Kerry in connection with serious sexual allegations including rape and coercive control used to allegedly force a woman to participate in sex acts. 

First reported by Kerry’s Eye newspaper, the allegation centres around one victim who has made statements to gardaí.

It is understood that the complaint to gardaí is around how the woman was allegedly coerced into sexual activity at parties attended by a number of people. 

Sources have said investigators from the Divisional Protective Services Unit have interviewed the woman. In those interviews it is believed she has named a number of people including a high-profile figure in Kerry.

The man is understood to be a well-known public figure in the county but would not be considered to have a national profile.

The allegations involve a woman who was in a relationship with the public figure. It is alleged that she has said that she was coerced into non-consensual sexual acts and that she was also forced to participate in sex parties. 

In another allegation, it was said that the man supplied cocaine at these parties. 

Gardaí are at the earliest stage of their enquiries, but concerns have been identified regarding children associated with the couple.

No complaints of sexual incidents involving the children have been identified, but gardaí have referred the matter to Tusla because of the seriousness of the domestic violence allegations. 

A garda spokesman confirmed that an investigation was underway but notably said it was a single incident. 

“Gardaí are investigating following report of an alleged incident in the Killarney, Co. Kerry area.

“As this is an ongoing investigation, no further information is available at this time,” a spokesman said. 

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