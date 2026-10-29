Have you given up certain things because you can't afford them now? We want to hear from you

THERE ARE LESS than two months to go until Christmas, one of the most expensive times of the year for households across the country, and many people’s thoughts will be turning to how they can afford to get through it amid the high cost of living.

We all know that this country has got significantly more expensive.

The cost of groceries, energy bills, petrol and diesel, and health insurance has increased this year. These price rises come on top of already high rents and childcare costs, piling more pressure on people’s finances.

According to the Central Statistics Office, Ireland is the second most expensive country in the EU for consumers, with goods and services costing 36.2% more than the bloc average. Only Denmark, at 39.7% above average, was more expensive.

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While the government aimed to alleviate some of these pressures with Budget 2027, a recent poll found that over 70% of people said the measures announced will do very little to offset the recent increases in their cost of living. The coalition is currently locked in public sector pay talks, after workers held a day of strike action to demand better pay.

With all of this in mind, we want to hear from readers on whether you have had to give up certain things because you can no longer afford them.

There’s no one thing that is too big or too small to include.

It could be certain food items in your weekly shop; activities like going to the gym, the cinema, nights out or holidays; going out for coffee or meals; or regular appointments to get your hair cut or your nails done. It could also be things like new clothes, a car, medication or medical appointments, education, getting married or having children.

Tell us your name, age, county and how much you earn – or if you would prefer to remain anonymous.

What are some of the things you can no longer afford, and when did you decide to stop buying them?

Can you remember a time when you felt worse off than you do now, or do you currently feel less financially secure than ever?

Please get in touch by emailing answers@thejournal.ie, and keep your response to a maximum of three paragraphs.

Submissions will be used in an article and may be edited for length or clarity.