The Edge and Bono of U2 performing in 2017. Alamy Stock Photo
edge of tomorrow

U2 will be back in European stadiums next summer ... but no Irish dates until 2028

U2 have said they are looking ahead to their “all-important return home to Ireland”.
2.00pm, 29 Oct 2026
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U2 HAVE ANNOUNCED details of the European leg of their Greatest Show on Earth Tour, which they say will eventually wrap up with performances in Ireland in 2028. 

The tour will include shows in stadiums in Amsterdam, Berlin, Lisbon, Milan and Paris, with shows also announced for London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, and dates for Spain to be announced soon.

The confirmed dates of the European leg range from 26 April, when they play the Strawberry Arena in Stockholm, to 6 July, when they will perform at the Stadio San Siro in Milan. 

The band will be supported on this leg of the tour by English rock band Wolf Alice. 

Presale tickets for subscribers to U2.com will be available at 10am Irish time on Monday next. 

U2 have already sold out shows in Mexico, Brazil and Argentina for 2027. Those gigs will take place between 23 February and 27 March. 

Dates for the North American leg of next year’s tour are set to be announced in the coming weeks, the band said in an announcement on their website

The band celebrated their 50th anniversary in September with a gig at their old school, Mount Temple Comprehensive in Dublin, but their last major concert in Ireland was at Croke Park in 2017. 

A press release from the band said that “with plans for The Greatest Show On Earth World Tour already in the works for 2028, the band is looking ahead to their all-important return home to Ireland”. 

The Edge was quoted as saying: “We can’t say too much about the next leg of The Greatest Show On Earth – we’re still figuring it out – but what we can say is, we’ll be wrapping it up in Ireland.

“There’s nowhere else we’d want to be for that party.”

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Readers debate U2's musical legacy and their status as Irish ambassadors
Where they land
Some defend their global success while others criticise their business approach
What they think
Praise for representing Ireland on the world stage despite Bono's remarks
Criticism of the band as a business rather than a real group
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