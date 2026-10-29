Five-foot Make-A-Wish bear still missing after Irish Open but private supporter funds replacement

THE FIVE-FOOT TALL Make-A-Wish bear mascot is still missing after last month’s Amgen Irish Open in Co Clare, but an anonymous supporter has purchased a replacement.

Hope has been part of the charity for around 15 years and was last seen during the Irish Open at the Trump International Golf Links and Hotel in Doonbeg at around 7pm on Sunday, 13 September.

Make-A-Wish are charity partners for the golfing tournament and had been on-site with Hope throughout the week.

The charity’s stated aim is to “grant the wishes of children with critical medical conditions” and a spokesperson said Hope is used to support fundraising activities, visit “wish” children and “generally bring a hug and cheer to those who need her most”.

Staff had packed up their stand in the Championship Village and Hope was left here, along with other merchandise, to be collected the next morning by courier to be brought back to the charity’s office in Dublin.

However, when the courier turned up, the bear was gone.

Given her size, charity staff assumed someone might have just moved the bear and that she would turn up, but a few weeks went by and there was no sign of the charity’s mascot.

Despite extensive enquiries and a nationwide public appeal, Hope has not yet been found.

Make-A-Wish appeal for Hope. Make-A-Wish Make-A-Wish

Reported sightings came in from across Ireland, but none proved to be the charity’s mascot bear.

The charity meanwhile said the public “really got behind Make-A-Wish in trying to track down Hope”.

Make-A-Wish received a call from a charity in Galway who thought they had found her, and there was also a sighting of a large bear in Co Clare and other sightings in Drogheda, but none of these turned out to be Hope.

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Meanwhile, Make-A-Wish said the appeal for information “inspired an outpouring of kindness, with messages of support and offers of replacement bears arriving from around the country”.

The charity said the “most touching offer” was from a six-year-old girl who wanted to give Make-A-Wish her own giant teddy.

Make-A-Wish did not accept this offer but said it was “deeply moved by her generosity”.

This week, a donation from an anonymous supporter enabled Make-A-Wish to welcome a new Hope.

The new mascot is a little smaller, at 4ft 6in tall, with strawberry-blonde fur and a red necktie.

“Hope is a familiar face at wish reveals, fundraising events and charity gatherings,” said Make-A-Wish.

“She waves children off on wish trips, sits beside them during interviews and offers a reassuring hug when they need one.

“Her absence has been noticed, with wish children asking the team where she is.”

Susan O’Dwyer, CEO of Make-A-Wish Ireland, said it was a “very difficult decision to call off the search” and added that the “kindness shown to us has been wonderful”.

Commenting on the offer that came in from a six-year-old girl, O’Dwyer said: “We couldn’t ask her to part with such a special friend, but we were so touched that she wanted to help other children.”

Meanwhile, O’Dwyer said “our new Hope is ready to meet the children and start giving hugs and support”.

She thanked everyone who helped with their appeal and added that should the original Hope turn up in the future, the charity “would still dearly love to have her home”.

While the charity is ending its active search for the five-foot bear, it said that anyone who discovers the original Hope or has information about her whereabouts is still encouraged to contact Make-A-Wish Ireland.